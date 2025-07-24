ETV Bharat / international

Days Of US Tech Companies Building Factories In China, Hiring Workers In India 'Over': Trump

Trump criticised major US tech companies for exploiting American freedom by outsourcing jobs to China and India.

Trump criticised major US tech companies for exploiting American freedom by outsourcing jobs to China and India.
File Photo: US President Donald Trump (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 24, 2025 at 10:03 AM IST

1 Min Read

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump has criticised American tech companies for building factories in China and hiring workers in India, warning that under his presidency, "those days are over".

Trump made the remarks on Wednesday at the AI Summit where he signed three executive orders related to Artificial Intelligence, including a White House action plan to utilise AI.

He said that for too long, much of America’s tech industry pursued a “radical globalism” that left millions of Americans feeling “distrustful and betrayed.”

“Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over,” he said.

“Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley,” Trump said. “We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask,” he added.

Trump signed three executive orders related to AI, including a White House action plan, an order that establishes a coordinated national effort to support the American AI industry by promoting the export of full-stack American AI technology packages.

Read More

  1. War Between India, Pakistan Was Probably Going To End Up Nuclear: Trump
  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With Japan That Lowers Threatened Tariff To 15%
  3. 'Five Jets Shot Down During India-Pakistan Conflict', Claims Trump

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump has criticised American tech companies for building factories in China and hiring workers in India, warning that under his presidency, "those days are over".

Trump made the remarks on Wednesday at the AI Summit where he signed three executive orders related to Artificial Intelligence, including a White House action plan to utilise AI.

He said that for too long, much of America’s tech industry pursued a “radical globalism” that left millions of Americans feeling “distrustful and betrayed.”

“Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over,” he said.

“Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley,” Trump said. “We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask,” he added.

Trump signed three executive orders related to AI, including a White House action plan, an order that establishes a coordinated national effort to support the American AI industry by promoting the export of full-stack American AI technology packages.

Read More

  1. War Between India, Pakistan Was Probably Going To End Up Nuclear: Trump
  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With Japan That Lowers Threatened Tariff To 15%
  3. 'Five Jets Shot Down During India-Pakistan Conflict', Claims Trump

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPUS TECH COMPANIES JOBS IN INDIATRUMP US COMPANIES JOBS INDIA CHINA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.