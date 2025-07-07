ETV Bharat / international

Days Of Monsoon Rains And Flash Floods Kill At Least 72 In Pakistan

As more rains could block highways and trigger flash floods. NDMA urged local officials to remain on high alert and avoid visiting affected areas.

Days Of Monsoon Rains And Flash Floods Kill At Least 72 In Pakistan
Representational Image (ANI)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 7, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST

1 Min Read

Islamabad: Ten days of heavy monsoon rains and flash floods across Pakistan killed at least 72 people and injured more than 130, the National Disaster Management Authority and local officials said Monday. The fatalities, since June 26, were reported in several provinces: the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Punjab, southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan provinces.

The National Disaster Management Authority urged local officials to remain on high alert and advised tourists to avoid visiting affected areas, as more rains could block highways and trigger flash floods. Emergency services have been on maximum alert since last month after 17 tourists from the same family were swept away by the Swat River in the northwest.

Four were rescued and the bodies of the other 13 were later recovered. Videos circulating online of the family, stranded on a rooftop and pleading for help, sparked outrage and accusations of slow response by emergency crews. Authorities have warned they cannot rule out a repeat of extreme weather like the 2022 devastating floods when rains at one point inundated a third of the country, killing 1,737 people.

