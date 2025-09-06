David Lammy Appointed UK Dy PM As Starmer Reshuffles Cabinet After Rayner’s Exit

ETV Bharat / international

Newly appointed Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, arrives in Downing Street, London, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reshuffling his Cabinet following the resignation of Angela Rayner, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. ( AP )

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday appointed Foreign Secretary David Lammy as Deputy Prime Minister in a major Cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of Angela Rayner over a tax underpayment row.

Rayner, who also held the Housing Secretary portfolio, stepped down after admitting to underpaying tax on a new home she recently bought on the south coast of England. Lammy, 53, has been promoted to the post of Deputy PM with additional charge as Justice Secretary.

As part of the reshuffle, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper shifts to succeed him as Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and British Pakistani Shabana Mahmood gets elevated to the Home Office from the Ministry of Justice as part of a wide-ranging reset at the top tier of government.

Rayner, 45, a powerful leader within the Labour Party, handed in her resignation after a sped-up independent ethics inquiry concluded that she had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct by failing to seek out specialist tax advice to ensure she paid the correct stamp duty on the property.

Starmer expressed his regret at losing his senior-most minister after Sir Laurie Magnus, his Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards, informed him that his deputy cannot be considered to have met the “highest possible standards of proper conduct”and therefore was in breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct.

“You were right to refer yourself to the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Adviser and right to act on his conclusions,” he said, in a rare hand-written letter in response to Rayner’s resignation.

“On a personal note, I am very sad to be losing you from the Government. You have been a trusted colleague and a true friend for many years. I have nothing but admiration for you and huge respect for your achievements in politics,” Starmer said, adding that she will remain a “major figure” in the Labour Party as she moves to the backbenches.

Rayner, Labour's member of Parliament for Ashton-under-Lyne in northern England who also held the influential post of Secretary of State of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, said she deeply regretted her decision to “not seek additional specialist tax advice”.