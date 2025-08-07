ETV Bharat / international

Darth Vader's Lightsaber Could Cost You An Arm And A Leg

London: Darth Vader's lightsaber, used to chop off Luke Skywalker's hand in Star Wars classic "The Empire Strikes Back", went on display in London on Wednesday, ahead of its US sale next month.

The prop has been described as the "Holy Grail" for Star Wars fans, with millions prepared to end up like Skywalker and give their right arm to own the iconic weapon.

Reflecting that passion, it is predicted to fetch up to $3 million went it goes on sale in Los Angeles next month.

"It's just an amazing piece of film history," Brandon Alinger, chief operating officer of the Propstore auction house selling the item, told AFP at a London preview of the sale's most important lots.

"Is there any villain as significant, as memorable as Darth Vader? I don't think so, and this is his weapon," he added.

Darth Vader wielded the "energy sword" during legendary fight scenes in both "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983).

David Prowse, the actor behind Vader's mask, and stuntman Bob Anderson actually used two of the devices.

One without a blade was clipped to the villain's belt while the other, which had a wooden blade attached, was used for the fight scenes.

It is the battle-scarred item, albeit without the blade, that is up for sale, having been in the hands of a US individual for 40 years.

"Somebody, literally, who Googled 'sell Star Wars film prop' came to us and said, 'I've got this thing to sell', and we were just floored," explained Propstore founder Stephen Lane.