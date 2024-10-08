ETV Bharat / international

'Dark Day': Victims Mourned Around The Globe On Oct. 7 Anniversary

Paris (France): Mourners and leaders around the world on Monday voiced horror and a desire for peace at tearful memorials remembering the unprecedented October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that sparked a year of devastating war in Gaza.

People from Sydney to Rome and Warsaw to Washington grieved for those killed and urged freedom for those taken hostage one year ago, while rallies also called for peace in the Palestinian territories.

The Hamas onslaught left 1,206 dead on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.

Some 251 people were captured and taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip by militants, of whom 97 are still held captive in the coastal territory, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, 41,909 people, the majority civilians, have been killed since the start of the war. The figures have been deemed to be reliable by the United Nations.

'No military solution'

US President Joe Biden lit a candle at the White House, after a rabbi said a prayer.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the House of Commons called for renewed diplomatic efforts, while Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited a London synagogue.

"The region cannot endure another year of this, civilians on all sides have suffered too much. All sides must now step back from the brink and find the courage of restraint," Starmer said.

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot at a conference in Jerusalem echoed the British premier's sentiments.

"Force alone cannot guarantee Israel's security, your security," Barrot told the audience. "After a year of war, the time has come for diplomacy."

In Paris at a ceremony organised by the Jewish community, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier vowed to "continue fighting antisemitism in every way".

Paris will turn off the lights on the Eiffel Tower at 11:45pm local time (2145 GMT) on Monday, the town hall told AFP.

In Strasbourg, MEPs observed a minute of silence.

"The horror of that day will live in infamy," said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"There is nothing that could ever justify the indiscriminate mass murder, rape, kidnapping and torture that occurred a year ago."

United Nations ambassadors in Geneva also gathered at an event hosted by the Israeli mission.

"We would like the UN to speak in a clear voice, for once, and to say who started this war," said Daniel Meron, Israel's ambassador to the UN, referring to Hamas.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at a ceremony in Hamburg, said: "We are still shocked," also calling for "a ceasefire soon, which is linked to the release of the hostages".

But Turkey's hardline President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ignored the commemorations and instead launched another broadside against Israel.

"Sooner or later, Israel will pay the price of the genocide it has been committing for the last year," Erdogan posted on X