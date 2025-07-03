ETV Bharat / international

Danish Police Deploy To Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen To Examine A Suspicious Package

Copehagen: Danish police said Thursday they have deployed officers to the Israeli embassy in the Nordic country’s capital to examine a suspicious package. Copenhagen police wrote on X that “we are present at the Israeli embassy, where we are investigating a shipment received.” They added that “we currently have no further information.”

Danish public broadcaster DR showed photos of several police and emergency vehicles near the embassy, including what they reported was a hazmat emergency response team vehicle. Police wrote on X that they had blocked roads near the embassy. Anders Frederiksen, duty chief at the Copenhagen Police, told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet that “ordinary citizens in the area should not be worried.”

A spokesperson reached by phone at the press department of the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen said he could not comment on the situation. Security officials in many European countries have increased surveillance and protection of Israeli and Jewish institutions after a 12-day war broke out between Israel and Iran in June.