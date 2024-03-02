Dancer from Kolkata Shot Dead in US; Indian Consulate Says Following up Probe

An Indian dancer Amarnath Ghosh, was allegedly shot dead in St. Louis, Missouri. Ghosh, a Kolkata-based dancer pursuing a PhD in the US, was reportedly attacked while taking an evening walk. The consulate is actively following up on the case with forensic and police investigations. Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee highlighted the incident urging the Indian Embassy and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to investigate. This incident adds to a series of distressing incidents involving Indian nationals or people of Indian origin in the US, including multiple deaths and assaults.

Missouri (US): The Indian Consulate in Chicago has condoled the demise of Indian dancer, Amarnath Ghosh, who was allegedly shot dead by an unknown assailant in St Louis, Missouri in the United States. The Indian mission in a statement on Friday (local time) said that it is following up the case with forensic, investigation and with police.

"Deep condolences to family & friends of deceased Amarnath Ghosh in StLouis, Missouri. We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support" the Indian Consulate in Chicago posted on social media platform X. The incident was flagged by television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who said that her close friend Ghosh, a Kolkata based Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer who was pursuing a PhD in the US was shot dead in St Louis on Tuesday and urged the Indian Embassy in and the External Minister S Jaishankar to initiate and investigation into the matter.

Devoleena said that Ghosh hailed from Kolkata and both of his parents had passed away. She stated that Ghosh was attacked multiple times by an unknown assailant while he was taking an evening walk in the St Louis Academy neighbourhood. She requested assistance from the Indian government as well as the Indian Embassy in the US.

"My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from kolkata. Excellent dancer, was pursuing PHD, was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown" Devoleena posted on X. Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. Atleast we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar@narendramodi" she added.

Notably, multiple distressing incidents have been reported lately from the US involving Indian nationals or people of Indian origin. As many as five Indian students were reported dead in separate incidents in the the first two months of 2024. 41-year-old Vivek Taneja also died after succumbing to assault injuries in Washington. Last month, an Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, faced a brutal attack in Chicago on February 4. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, as well as his wife in India.

