Dam Collapses In Eastern Sudan After Heavy Rainfall; Local Media Report Dozens Missing

Cairo: A dam collapsed in Sudan's eastern Red Sea state, sending water flooding over nearby homes, the country's health ministry said. Local media said dozens of people are missing.

In a statement late Sunday, the ministry said that the Arbaat dam had collapsed and that resources had been deployed to the area to help the people who had been stranded.

The statement said at least four people had died in the floodwaters but did not give an estimate of how many were missing. However, a local official told the Sudanese news site Al-Tagheer that he believed there to be at least 60 dead. Amr Eissa Taher, the headwater resources official for the Red Sea state, said the damage was extensive.

The Sudanese news outlet Medameek, citing the country's air force, reported more than 100 people were missing, and that many other villagers had climbed to hilltops to avoid the rising waters.

The dam, which is 40 kilometres north of the city of Port Sudan, where many of the country's top officials have fled since a brutal conflict broke out in the country in April 2023 between the country's military and a paramilitary known as The Rapid Support Forces.

The war has wrecked civilian infrastructure and an already battered healthcare system. It has killed thousands of people and pushed many into starvation, with famine already confirmed in a sprawling camp for displaced people in the wrecked northern region of Darfur. Diplomats and aid officials say it is in the midst of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Sudan's conflict has created the world's largest displacement crisis. More than 10.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes since the fighting began, according to the International Organisation for Migration. Over 2 million of those have fled to neighbouring countries.

Most recently, a cholera outbreak, fuelled by flooding and poor sanitation facilities, has killed at least two dozen. In the month since the first suspected cases of cholera were reported, more than 650 cases and 28 deaths have been reported in five states, the World Health Organisation said Friday.

WHO said an initial cholera vaccination campaign in Kassala in eastern Sudan has reached more than 50,000 people. It said more than 450,000 additional doses of oral cholera vaccine are in the pipeline to be delivered. The reservoir created by the Arbaat dam supplied drinking water to the city.

Sudan's dams help it manage its seasonal floodwaters. The two upper branches of the Nile River meet in the country. The dam burst on Saturday night following heavy rains, according to local media reports. Information has been difficult to gather in the area due to mobile network outages.