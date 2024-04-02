Cyprus Says Aid Ships Have Turned Back From Gaza With Some 240 Tons of Undelivered Aid After Strike

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

Following a tragic strike that claimed the lives of seven charity workers, an official in Cyprus said that relief ships that landed in Gaza this week will return to the Mediterranean island nation with some 240 tons of undeliverable aid.

Following a tragic strike that claimed the lives of seven charity workers, an official in Cyprus said that relief ships that landed in Gaza this week will return to the Mediterranean island nation with some 240 tons of undeliverable aid.

Deir Al-Bala (Gaza Strip): An official in Cyprus says aid ships that arrived in Gaza this week will return to the Mediterranean island nation carrying some 240 tons of undelivered aid after a deadly strike killed 7 aid workers.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said Tuesday that around 100 tons of aid had been unloaded before World Central Kitchen, an international charity, suspended operations after its workers were killed by an apparent Israeli strike.

Cyprus has played a key role in trying to establish a maritime aid corridor to Gaza from its port city of Larnaca. Those efforts suffered a major setback when World Central Kitchen halted operations after the strike.

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said the charity is suspending its operations in Gaza out of respect for the victims as well as to review its security protocols.

Israel has expressed sorrow over the deaths and vowed to carry out an independent investigation into what happened, while stopping short of accepting responsibility.

Read More

  1. World Central Kitchen charity halts Gaza operations after apparent Israeli strike kills 7 workers
  2. 12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Finland and wounds 3 others
  3. Gaza Medical Officials Say Israeli Strike Kills 4 Foreign Aid Workers, Driver after Delivering Food

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.