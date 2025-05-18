ETV Bharat / international

Curtain Raiser Kicks Off International Day Of Yoga Events Across US

A curtain raiser event in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga 2025 was held in Houston. ( PTI )

Houston: A curtain raiser hosted by the Consulate General of India in Houston has launched preparations for the 11th International Day of Yoga, with more than 25 events planned in cities across the United States.

Community partners and yoga organisations will host events in Houston (City Hall and India House), Sugar Land, Pearland, Baytown, Fulshear, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Bentonville, Denver and Oklahoma City in the run-up to June 21. “This annual celebration of yoga has become a unifying force across communities,” Consul General D.C. Manjunath told PTI.

“We are grateful for the continued support of all our partners and attendees over the years, and we look forward to making Yoga Day 2025 a grand success,” he said. The global theme this year, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” highlights the role of yoga in promoting holistic well-being and environmental consciousness.