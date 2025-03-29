ETV Bharat / international

Curfew Lifted In East Kathmandu, Over 100 Pro-King Demonstrators Arrested For Vandalising Property

Police secure the site of a house set on fire by a pro-monarchist group during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday, March 28, 2025. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Authorities in Nepal on Saturday lifted a curfew imposed in the eastern part of Kathmandu following violent clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters, as tensions eased in the area.

Parts of Kathmandu on Friday witnessed a tense situation after pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops in the Tinkune area of the capital.

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed in the clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters. The Army was later called out to control the situation.

The curfew imposed since 4.25 pm on Friday has been lifted from 7 am on Saturday, according to a notice issued by Kathmandu District Administration Office. Police have arrested 105 agitators who were involved in burning houses and vandalising vehicles during Friday's violent demonstration.

The protesting monarchists were demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and a Hindu kingdom. The demonstration turned violent after Durga Prasai, the convenor of the agitation, broke the security barricade, riding a bulletproof vehicle, and headed towards Baneshwor, where the Parliament building is located.