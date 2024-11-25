ETV Bharat / international

Crowds Gather At Paris' Champs-Elysées For Christmas Lights Display

The annual lighting ceremony of the Champs-Elysees is a much-anticipated tradition, embodying the joy and magic of Christmas in the heart of Paris.

Paris: Christmas lights are switched on along the Champs-Elysees in Paris as spectators gather on the road to witness the illumination of the "world's most famous avenue" ahead of the holiday season in the city of light. The dazzling display marked the city’s festive transformation, attracting both locals and tourists.

Alina Palaric, a 3D animation student, shared her excitement about the event. “Everyone is getting together for this, and there's even a Christmas tree afterwards and everything. It's a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. It's nice,” she said, enjoying the cheerful atmosphere.

Spain’s ambassador to the OECD, Ximo Puig, also expressed his admiration for the illuminated avenue. “I think Paris is the city of light, it’s extraordinary. With all the Christmas lights, it’s very pretty for people, who are from Paris and everyone who came to Paris to see it,” he remarked.

The annual lighting ceremony of the Champs-Elysees is a much-anticipated tradition, embodying the joy and magic of Christmas in the heart of the French capital.

