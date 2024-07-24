Critically Injured Chinese Mariner Airlifted from Bulk Carrier off Mumbai Coast

New Delhi : A critically injured Chinese mariner has been airlifted from a bulk carrier by an Indian Navy helicopter off the coast of Mumbai in Maharashtra, a senior naval official said on Wednesday. The patient has been transported to an air station by a helicopter and subsequently shifted to a hospital for further medical management, the official said.

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai received a distress call on Tuesday from bulk carrier 'Zhong Shan Men' 200 nm (approximately 370 km) from Mumbai reporting heavy blood loss, due to a critical injury to a 51-year-old Chinese mariner, requesting immediate evacuation, the Navy said.

Responding to the medical emergency, a Seaking helicopter was launched from Indian Naval Air Station INS Shikra at 5.50 am, the official said. "Despite the challenging conditions with winds over 45 knots and the ship experiencing heavy roll, compounded with non-availability of a clear area on the continuous deck, the patient was successfully airlifted from the bridge wing of the vessel," it said.

ICGS Samrat in the area was also diverted to render assistance. This joint operation coordinated by MRCC (MBI) with the Indian Navy led to the safe and timely evacuation of the patient, the official said.