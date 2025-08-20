ETV Bharat / international

CPEC Phase II to Be Launched During Pak PM's China Visit

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China later this month will mark the formal launch of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, focal person on the multi-billion-dollar bilateral initiative said here.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal made the official announcement during a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the forthcoming session of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC-II), as well as the prime minister’s scheduled visit to Beijing.

“Prime minister’s upcoming visit will mark the formal launch of CPEC-II, with both sides expected to set clear priorities and agree on tangible, measurable outcomes,” minister Iqbal was quoted by Dawn as saying on Wednesday.

While the JCC is expected to meet in October, official sources said the prime minister will travel to Beijing at the end of this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from August 31 to September 1. On the sidelines, Sharif is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The planning minister stressed that the future of CPEC “must be anchored in quality rather than quantity,” emphasising that only carefully selected, high-impact projects should be advanced to ensure sustainability and institutional strengthening. The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project under Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).