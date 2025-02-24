ETV Bharat / international

Cox’s Bazar Incident: The Larger Regional Implications

New Delhi: The clash between Air Force personnel and the local public in Cox’s Bazar on Monday that claimed the life of one civilian is yet another manifestation of the chaos that Bangladesh has descended to after the interim government headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus assumed power in August last year.

According to reports in the Bangladesh media, a scheduled meeting between Bangladesh Air Force officials and local representatives was set to take place at the district administration office on Monday afternoon to discuss the relocation of residents for land acquisition.

Around noon, a resident named Md Zahid and a few others were travelling to the district administration office on a bike when they were stopped at an Air Force checkpost near Diabetic Point.

Air Force personnel forcibly removed Zahid from the vehicle, sparking an argument. As they attempted to detain him, locals quickly gathered at the scene to intervene, leading to a confrontation.

During the clash, Air Force members fired blank shots to disperse the crowd, injuring at least 10 to 15 people. Some of the wounded were taken to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead.

Though the incident may be seen as an isolated one, it is symptomatic of the near-total chaos that Bangladesh is descending to following the ouster of Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina in August last year in the face of a mass uprising and the interim government headed by Yunus assuming power.

This transition, while aiming to restore stability and democratic order, has been accompanied by considerable challenges and unrest. The catalyst for change was a student-led movement protesting against public sector job quotas, which they perceived as discriminatory.

This movement, known as Students Against Discrimination (SAD), rapidly gained nationwide support, evolving into a broader call for governmental reform. The protests intensified in July 2024, leading to violent clashes that resulted in over 1,000 deaths. Facing mounting pressure, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5, 2024, and sought refuge in India.

The new interim government included key figures from the student movement, such as Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, reflecting a commitment to address the protesters’ demands. The primary mandate of this interim government was to draft a new, inclusive constitution and organise general elections to restore democratic governance.

However, despite the interim government's efforts, Bangladesh has faced ongoing turmoil. The immediate aftermath of the uprising saw a breakdown in law enforcement, leading to widespread burglaries and thefts in Dhaka. Residents formed vigilante groups to protect their communities, and numerous weapons were looted from police stations nationwide. By September 2024, authorities had recovered a significant number of these arms, but security remained a pressing issue.

Incidents of violence between civilians and military personnel have occurred, and the clash at the military air force base Cox’s Bazar on Monday is the latest such example.

The interim government, recognising the need for lasting solutions, has undertaken several initiatives. A Constitutional Reform Commission was established to draft a new constitution that reflects the aspirations of the populace and addresses longstanding issues of governance and human rights. Yunus has indicated that general elections might be held by December 2025, contingent upon achieving political consensus on the ongoing reforms.

The interim government has also sought assistance from international organisations, including the UN, to investigate the violence during the uprising and to support the country’s transition to stable governance.