ETV Bharat / international

COP29: World Leaders Meet For Climate Talks, But Big Names Missing

UN climate chief Simon Stiell delivers a speech during the opening of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku on November 11, 2024. ( AFP )

Baku: Dozens of world leaders convene in Azerbaijan on Tuesday for COP29 but many big names are skipping the UN climate talks where the impact of Donald Trump's election victory is keenly felt.

More than 75 leaders are expected in Baku over two days but the heads of some of the most powerful and polluting economies are not attending this year's summit. Just a handful of leaders from the G20 -- which accounts for nearly 80 percent of planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions -- are expected in Baku, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"This government believes that climate security is national security," his Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said on X on Monday. Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron are among G20 leaders missing the event, where uncertainty over future US unity on climate action hung over the opening day.

Washington's top climate envoy sought to reassure countries in Baku that Trump's re-election would not end US efforts on global warming, even if it would be "on the back burner". UN climate chief Simon Stiell also appealed to solidarity, kicking talks off on Monday by urging countries to "show that global cooperation is not down for the count".

But the opening day got off to a rocky start, with feuds over the official agenda delaying by hours the start of formal proceedings in the stadium venue near the Caspian Sea. Later in the evening, governments approved new UN standards for a global carbon market in a key step toward allowing countries to trade credits to meet their climate targets.

COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev hailed a "breakthrough" after years of complex discussions, but more work is needed before a long-sought UN-backed market can be fully realised.