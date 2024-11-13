ETV Bharat / international

COP29: MDBs Project $170 Billion Annual Climate Finance On First Day

Baku: A group of leading multilateral development banks (MDBs) shared an estimate of their annual collective financing for low-and-middle-income countries on Wednesday, the first day of the COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The annual collective climate financing contributions are set to reach $120 billion by 2030, including $42 billion for adaptation. The banks also aim to mobilise $65 billion annually from the private sector.

The financing is projected to reach $50 billion, including $7 billion for adaption, for high-income countries where the private sector is expected to contribute $65 billion.

The consortium of global financial institutions includes the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank Group, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and New Development Bank.

They have exceeded their 2025 climate finance projections set in 2019, with a 25 per cent increase in direct climate finance and mobilisation for climate efforts doubling over the past year.

The estimates were presented during a high-level meeting in Baku chaired by COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev. He was joined by the heads of states as well as senior executives from the lenders and other major financial organisations, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Enabling action, one of the key pillars of the COP29 presidency’s plan involves putting in place the financing necessity to support urgent climate action.

"Every contribution is welcome, but there is still a clear gap between where are we and where we need to be. We are working closely with the shareholders of international financial institutions at COP29 as we seek to build the foundations of a fair and ambitious new climate finance goal," Babyev said.

"We must deliver what the world expects, including climate financing that is several multiples beyond existing arrangements, adequate to the scale and urgency of the problem. As a presidency, we are committed to ensuring that party and non-party stakeholders have spaces available to discuss and progress such means of implementation," he added.

Loss and Damage Fund To Operate From 2025

Throughout the year, the COP29 presidency has been supporting the full operationalisation of the fund for responding to loss and damage so that it can begin disbursing the much-needed and long-awaited funds as soon as possible.

The fund is now ready to accept contributions after the signing of key documents. A ceremony on the second day of COP29 celebrated the signing of the trustee agreement and the secretariat hosting agreement between the board of the fund for responding to loss and damage and the World Bank, as well as the host country agreement between the fund board and its host country--the Philippines. With this important milestone reached, the fund is now expected to start financing projects in 2025.