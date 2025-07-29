ETV Bharat / international

Cooperatives In India Now Medium For Innovation, Self-Reliance: Amit Shah To UN

A pre-recorded message from Home Minister Amit Shah is broadcast at the United Nations during an event marking the International Year of Cooperatives. ( IANS )

United Nations: Cooperatives in India have gone beyond their traditional boundaries and are now a medium for innovation and self-reliance in areas such as digital services, energy and financial inclusion, Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah told the UN.

Shah delivered a pre-recorded video message on Monday at a special commemorative event on ‘Cooperatives and Sustainable Development: Maintaining momentum and exploring new avenues’.

“In India, cooperation is a vibrant and community-driven system that envelopes every sector - from agriculture to finance, from consumption to construction, and from rural empowerment to digital inclusion through mutual collaboration and democratic participation,” Shah said.

"Its unique strength lies in the fact that it delivers benefits at the local level while also becoming a powerful medium for providing dignified livelihoods in rural and underdeveloped areas,” Shah said. The event’s theme reflects that the idea of cooperation is not only relevant in today's modern world but is also essential for sustainable and inclusive development.

“In India, cooperatives have now gone beyond their traditional boundaries and have become a medium for innovation and self-reliance in areas such as digital services, healthcare, education, energy, organic farming, and financial inclusion,” he said. Shah said that technological innovation is making cooperatives more inclusive today.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of Kenya and the Permanent Mission of Mongolia to the United Nations, organised the event to mark the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 at the United Nations Headquarters. Shah voiced his firm belief that the principles of cooperatives, their values, and their people-centric approach make them one of the most impactful models of human-centred development.

The Ministry of Cooperation was established in July 2021, and Shah became the first Minister of Cooperation of the country. He said the setting up of the Ministry of Cooperation in 2021 has proven to be a historic and decisive step.

Today, over 840,000 cooperative societies in the country have more than 320 million members actively engaged. With a view to make cooperative products globally competitive, India has set up three multi-state cooperative societies - Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL), National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) and National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL).