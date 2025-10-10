ETV Bharat / international

'Contract Only Covers Sustainment': US Denies New AMRAAM Deliveries To Pakistan

New Delhi: The US Embassy and Consulates in India said on Friday that the recent amendment to a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with Pakistan does not include the delivery of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs).

Instead, the change pertains solely to sustainment and the provision of spare parts support. In its statement, the US has underscored that “contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan.”

It added that the sustainment package "does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities."