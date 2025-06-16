ETV Bharat / international

Consul General Urges Diaspora Youth To Become ‘Natural Diplomats’ For India-US Partnership

DC Manjunath, CGI in Houston, encouraged the next generation to remain rooted in their cultural identity while playing a vital role in deepening India-US partnerships.

Consul General D C Manjunath addressed the participants at the NextGen Hindu Youth Leadership Convention 2025 held at Sri Meenakshi Temple in Houston on June 14, 2025.
Consul General D C Manjunath addressed the participants at the NextGen Hindu Youth Leadership Convention 2025 held at Sri Meenakshi Temple in Houston on June 14, 2025. (X@cgihou)
By PTI

Published : June 16, 2025 at 11:19 AM IST

Houston: Consul General of India in Houston, D. C. Manjunath, has urged the next generation of the Indian diaspora to become “natural diplomats” for the India-US partnership. Delivering the keynote address at the 2025 NextGen Hindu Youth Leadership Convention, held at Sri Meenakshi Temple in Pearland, Texas, on Saturday, Manjunath said, “You are the bridge between ancient wisdom and modern innovation.”

Highlighting India’s growing impact on the global economy — from technology and pharmaceuticals to space and digital infrastructure — he encouraged the next generation to remain rooted in their cultural identity while playing a vital role in deepening India-US partnerships. He also praised the Hindu American community for serving as a living bridge between the world’s two largest democracies.

The event brought together more than 600 attendees — including nearly 300 youth — for a day devoted to leadership, cultural identity and civic engagement. Organised by the Sri Meenakshi Temple Society in collaboration with national Hindu organisations, the day-long convention embraced the theme “Resilience Through Dharma: Shaping Leaders for Tomorrow.”

The Indian Consulate curated a special exhibition on 75 Years of the Indian Constitution, reinforcing India’s democratic values and the importance of civic awareness.

