Condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza grows after dozens killed while seeking aid

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 44 minutes ago

More than 100 people were killed and at least 700 wounded after Israeli forces fired on Palestinians waiting for the delivery of aid. Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan condemned the incident.

Ankara: Turkiye has joined Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan in condemning Israeli forces firing on Palestinians waiting for the delivery of aid, with its foreign ministry calling the event yet another crime against humanity. Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a chaotic crush for the food aid, and that its troops only fired when they felt endangered by the crowd.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 100 people were killed and at least 700 wounded. That brings the Palestinian death toll to more than 30,000 in the Gaza Strip since Israel's war on Hamas began nearly five months ago after Hamas-led militants stormed across southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 others hostage.

Israel responded with a blistering offensive in the Gaza Strip that has created a humanitarian catastrophe and devastation in northern areas like Gaza City, which are largely cut off from the rest of the territory with little aid entering. In a statement issued late Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza.

