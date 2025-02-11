ETV Bharat / international

Concerned About ISIS-K’s Capabilities To Plot, Conduct Attacks In Afghanistan, Pak: US Tells UN

United Nations: The United States said it remains concerned about terror group ISIS-Khorasan’s (ISIS-K) capabilities to plot, conduct attacks and sustain recruitment campaigns, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

These remarks were made at the Security Council by Ambassador Dorothy Shea, Charge d'Affaires ad interim at the US Mission to the UN in her briefing on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security by Terrorist Acts.’

Shea also said "Countering ISIS and other terrorist groups around the world is a top priority for the Trump administration...President Trump’s message is clear: The United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies."

She noted that ISIS affiliates in Central Asia, most notably ISIS-Khorasan, also pose a significant global threat. “We remain concerned about ISIS-K's capabilities to plot and conduct attacks, as well as sustain recruitment campaigns, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan,” she said.

In his remarks to the briefing, Under-Secretary-General United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said that ISIL-K continued to pose a significant threat in Afghanistan, the region and beyond.

He said that in addition to attacks in Afghanistan, ISIL-K supporters plotted attacks in Europe and were actively seeking to recruit individuals from Central Asian States. "There were also reports of small numbers of foreign terrorist fighters continuing to travel to Afghanistan,” Voronkov said.

Voronkov recalled Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' "appeal to all member states to unite to prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a hotbed of terrorist activities."

In her remarks, Executive Director at the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), Assistant Secretary-General Natalia Gherman said that beyond the Middle East, “Da’esh remains agile, taking advantage of ongoing conflicts and regions experiencing growing instability.”

Significantly, in her remarks Gherman also referred to the ‘Delhi Declaration’ that was adopted during India's 2021-22 tenure in the Security Council on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

"As mandated by the Delhi Declaration, the Counter-Terrorism Committee just last month adopted the non-binding guiding principles on “preventing, detecting and disrupting the use of new and emerging financial technologies for terrorist purposes", also known as the 'Algeria Guiding Principles',” she said.

The guiding principles have been prepared with the support of the CTED, highlight the importance of a comprehensive and risk-based approach, and provide practical guidance to Member States, Gherman added.