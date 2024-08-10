ETV Bharat / international

Commonwealth Journalists Association Urges Md Yunus To Ensure Safety, Security Of Journalists

By PTI

In a letter, the Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA) strongly urged the recently appointed Bangladesh's interim government, Mohammed Yunus, to take swift action to ensure the physical safety and secure working environment for journalists and media outlets across the country, as in recent days they have experienced serious physical attacks and acts of intimidation.

File Photo of Bangladesh's Interim Government, Mohammed Yunus (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: The Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA) on Saturday urged the head of Bangladesh's interim government Mohammed Yunus to ensure physical safety and a secure working environment for journalists and media outlets in the country.

The letter by the Commonwealth Journalists Association comes in the wake of serious physical attacks and acts of intimidation of journalists in Bangladesh. "The Commonwealth Journalists Association strongly urges you to take swift actions to ensure the physical safety and secure working environment for journalists and media outlets in Bangladesh who in recent days have experienced serious physical attacks and acts of intimidation," it said in the letter.

A free media which is protected by law against acts of violence and intimidation is essential for a healthy democracy, it said. "We appeal to you to take prompt and effective steps to restore the rule of law in these cases, and to ensure that all journalists in Bangladesh enjoy freedom of movement and protection from acts of violence, " it said.

Nobel Laureate Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh this week. Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.

He was appointed as the head of the interim government after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

TAGGED:

Quick Links / Policies

