Commonwealth Journalists Association Urges Md Yunus To Ensure Safety, Security Of Journalists

Kolkata: The Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA) on Saturday urged the head of Bangladesh's interim government Mohammed Yunus to ensure physical safety and a secure working environment for journalists and media outlets in the country.

The letter by the Commonwealth Journalists Association comes in the wake of serious physical attacks and acts of intimidation of journalists in Bangladesh. "The Commonwealth Journalists Association strongly urges you to take swift actions to ensure the physical safety and secure working environment for journalists and media outlets in Bangladesh who in recent days have experienced serious physical attacks and acts of intimidation," it said in the letter.

A free media which is protected by law against acts of violence and intimidation is essential for a healthy democracy, it said. "We appeal to you to take prompt and effective steps to restore the rule of law in these cases, and to ensure that all journalists in Bangladesh enjoy freedom of movement and protection from acts of violence, " it said.