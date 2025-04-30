ETV Bharat / international

Looking Forward To ‘Tangible Outcomes’ For Bilateral Ties: Minister Piyush Goyal After UK Visit

London: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has concluded a two-day visit to the UK at a joint business reception at Lancaster House in London, after which he said he was looking forward to “tangible outcomes” for the bilateral partnership.

Goyal was joined at the event by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds besides senior business leaders from both nations.

It followed intensive closed-door meetings with Reynolds and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Downing Street, where the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations were high on the agenda.

“Addressed the gathering along with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds and spoke about the bright future ahead for the India-UK partnership,” Goyal stated after the joint business reception on Tuesday.

“Immensely grateful for the warm and gracious hospitality extended by our UK partners. Looking forward to tangible outcomes of our shared vision,” he said. Any reference to the FTA was conspicuously absent, amid frenetic UK media reports claiming a deal was imminent with most of the remaining sticking points agreed between both sides.

"Had a fruitful exchange on advancing India-UK economic ties and further building on our strong partnership,” Goyal said, following a meeting earlier on Tuesday with Reynolds and Reeves at 10 Downing Street. It came after he addressed an India-UK Business Roundtable bringing together prominent business leaders and CEOs from both countries.

The roundtable heard from the minister about the wide-ranging investment opportunities across sectors in India and the potential for innovation-led growth with greater two-way partnerships. “Highlighted opportunities to strengthen economic ties, drive innovation-led growth, and expand investment avenues between India and the UK,” Goyal stated after the roundtable.

The UK-India Business Council (UKIBC), whose CEO Richard Heald moderated the discussions, stated on X that the minister’s message was clear: “India is open for business. Let’s co-create the next chapter in India-UK economic relations.” It followed Goyal’s interactions on Monday with a range of senior business leaders to explore the potential for greater collaborations with the UK.