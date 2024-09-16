ETV Bharat / international

Columnists Resign From Jewish Chronicle Over Allegations Gaza Articles Fabricated

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Jan.7, 2024. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. ( AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg )

London: Three prominent columnists have resigned from the newspaper Jewish Chronicle over allegations it published fabricated articles about the Israel-Hamas war.

The resignations on Sunday came after the London-based newspaper removed multiple articles by a freelance journalist and apologised to readers, saying it conducted an investigation into the writer and was “not satisfied with some of his claims.”

The newspaper did not specify which articles by the journalist, Elon Perry, were problematic. Among other claims, Perry — who described himself as a commando in the Israel Defense Forces — alleged that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar planned to smuggle himself and Israeli hostages out of Gaza through the border area with Egypt known as the Philadelphi corridor. The claims were questioned by Israeli media outlets.

Long-time Jewish Chronicle columnist Jonathan Freedland resigned in protest on Sunday, saying “the latest scandal brings great disgrace on the paper" and that it has “departed from the traditions that built its reputation as the world's oldest Jewish newspaper."