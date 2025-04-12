ETV Bharat / international

Columbia University Activist Mahmoud Khalil Can Be Deported, Immigration Judge Rules

Visitors walk into the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena, La., during an immigration hearing for Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University activist facing deportation for his role in pro-Palestinian campus protests, Friday, April 11, 2025. ( AP )

Jena: Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil can be forced out of the country as a national security risk, an immigration judge in Louisiana ruled Friday after lawyers argued the legality of deporting the activist who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The government’s contention that Khalil’s presence in the U.S. posed “potentially serious foreign policy consequences” satisfied requirements for deportation, Immigration Judge Jamee E. Comans said at a hearing in Jena.

Comans said the government had “established by clear and convincing evidence that he is removable.” After the immigration court hearing, Khalil attorney Marc Van Der Hout told a New Jersey federal judge that Khalil will appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals within weeks.

“So nothing is going to happen quickly,” he said. Addressing the judge at the end of the immigration hearing, Khalil recalled her saying at a hearing earlier in the week that “there's nothing more important to this court than due process rights and fundamental fairness."

“Clearly what we witnessed today, neither of these principles were present today or in this whole process,” he added. "This is exactly why the Trump administration has sent me to the court, 1,000 miles away from my family."

Van Der Hout, also criticized the hearing's fairness. “Today, we saw our worst fears play out: Mahmoud was subject to a charade of due process, a flagrant violation of his right to a fair hearing, and a weaponization of immigration law to suppress dissent," Van Der Hout said in a statement.

Khalil, a legal U.S. resident, was detained by federal immigration agents March 8 in the lobby of his university-owned apartment, the first arrest under President Donald Trump’s promised crackdown on students who joined campus protests against the war in Gaza.

Within a day, he was flown across the country to an immigration detention center in Jena, far from his attorneys and wife, a U.S. citizen due to give birth soon.

Khalil’s lawyers have challenged the legality of his detention, saying the Trump administration is trying to block free speech protected by the First Amendment.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cited a rarely used statute to justify Khalil’s deportation, which gives him power to deport those who pose “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”