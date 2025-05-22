ETV Bharat / international

Clownfish Shrink Their Bodies To Survive Ocean Heat Waves

This photo provided by Morgan Bennett-Smith shows a clownfish near an anemone in Kimbe Bay, off the coast of Papa New Guinea. ( AP )

New York: To survive warming oceans, clownfish cope by shrinking in size. Scientists observed that some of the orange-striped fish shrank their bodies during a heat wave off the coast of Papa New Guinea. Fish that slimmed were more likely to survive.

Heat waves are becoming more common and intense underwater due to climate change. Warmer water temperatures can bleach sea anemones that clownfish call home, forcing them to adapt to stay alive.

Scientists monitored and measured 134 colorful clownfish in Kimbe Bay during an intense heat wave in 2023 that's still bleaching corals worldwide. They found that 101 clownfish decreased in length on one or more occasions from heat stress.

"We were really shocked at first when we saw that they were shrinking at all," said study author Morgan Bennett-Smith with Boston University. The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

Though scientists don't yet know how clownfish shrink, one idea is that they could be reabsorbing their own bone matter. It's possible the smaller stature may help the clownfish save energy during a stressful scorch since smaller fish need less food.

Certain clownfish breeding pairs also synced their shrink to boost their survival odds. The females adjusted their size to stay bigger than their partners, keeping the female-dominated social hierarchy intact, researchers said.