Closely Monitoring Situation: India On Rising Tension In West Asia

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

India is closely monitoring the escalation in the security situation in the region amid a spike in tensions in West Asia on Wednesday. India also advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP)

New Delhi: Amid a spike in tensions in West Asia following hostilities between Iran and Israel, India on Wednesday said it is closely monitoring the escalation in the security situation in the region. India also advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those residing in Iran were requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. "We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran," it said. "Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the MEA said in a statement.

