Climate activists throw soup at the glass protecting Mona Lisa as farmers' protests continue

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

People watch slurry, manure and tyres dumped by farmers at the entrance of the local state administration building, in Agen, southwestern France, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. French farmers have vowed to continue protesting and are maintaining traffic barricades on some of the country's major roads. The government announced a series of measures Friday but the farmers say these do not fully address their demands. (AP Photo/Fred Scheiber)

On Sunday, two climate activists spat soup at the glass enclosing the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum while yelling anti-sustainable food system chants. This occurred during the days-long nationwide protests by French farmers demanding inadequate pay and other issues.

In a video posted on social media, two women with the words FOOD RIPOSTE written on their t-shirts can be seen throwing soup at the glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece and passing under a security barrier to get closer to the painting. What's the most important thing? they shouted. Art, or right to a healthy and sustainable food? Our farming system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work, they added.

The Louvre employees could then be seen putting black panels in front of the Mona Lisa and asking visitors to evacuate the room. On its website, the Food Riposte group said the French government is breaking its climate commitments and called for the equivalent of France's state-sponsored health care system to be put in place to give people better access to healthy food while providing farmers a decent income.

Angry French farmers have been using their tractors for days to set up road blockades and slow traffic across France to seek better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports. On Friday, the government announced a series of measures they said do not fully address their demands. Some farmers threatened to converge on Paris, starting Monday, to block the main roads leading to the capital.

