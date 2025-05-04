ETV Bharat / international

Clerics Refuse To Lead Funeral Prayer Of Slain TTP Commander In Pakistan's Northwest

Minhaj, a TTP commander, was killed in clashes with security forces in Shawal area of the North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week.

Clerics Refuse To Lead Funeral Prayer Of Slain TTP Commander In Pakistan's Northwest
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 4, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Peshawar: The clerics in Pakistan's restive northwest have refused to lead the funeral prayer of a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant commander killed in clashes with security forces, officials said on Sunday.

Minhaj, a TTP commander, was killed in clashes with security forces in the Shawal area of the North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week, they said.

The clerics in South Waziristan on Saturday refused to lead his funeral prayer, saying they would not offer the prayer for a man responsible for the killings of innocent people and fighting against the state, officials said.

The militant was quietly buried by locals in the Nargisai graveyard of Azam Warsak in South Waziristan, with only a small group of 10 to 20 people in attendance.

There were no TTP flags, no religious slogans and no sympathisers at the time of burial. This was something unusual in the Waziristan district when Ulema refused to lead the funeral prayer of a terrorist, said a tribal elder. "This is the fate of those who opposed the state," he added.

Peshawar: The clerics in Pakistan's restive northwest have refused to lead the funeral prayer of a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant commander killed in clashes with security forces, officials said on Sunday.

Minhaj, a TTP commander, was killed in clashes with security forces in the Shawal area of the North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week, they said.

The clerics in South Waziristan on Saturday refused to lead his funeral prayer, saying they would not offer the prayer for a man responsible for the killings of innocent people and fighting against the state, officials said.

The militant was quietly buried by locals in the Nargisai graveyard of Azam Warsak in South Waziristan, with only a small group of 10 to 20 people in attendance.

There were no TTP flags, no religious slogans and no sympathisers at the time of burial. This was something unusual in the Waziristan district when Ulema refused to lead the funeral prayer of a terrorist, said a tribal elder. "This is the fate of those who opposed the state," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CLERICSTTP COMMANDERFUNERAL PRAYERPAKISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.