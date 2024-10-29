ETV Bharat / international

Clerical Sex Abuse: Pope Francis' Thorniest Challenge

Vatican City: The Vatican's first report on protecting minors, due Tuesday, was compiled at the request of Pope Francis, for whom clerical child sex abuse has presented the thorniest challenge.

Since becoming head of the Catholic Church in March 2013, Francis, 87, has sanctioned top clergy and made reporting abuse mandatory -- but victims say more can and must be done.

Commission to protect minors

In December 2014, Pope Francis established an international panel of experts to recommend how to protect minors. In 2022, he asked the so-called Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors to publish an annual report, the first of which is due Tuesday. But the commission has been mired in controversy.

Two members representing abuse survivors resigned in 2017, including Marie Collins, who was raped by a priest in Ireland when she was 13 years old and who decried as "shameful" the lack of cooperation from Vatican officials.

In March 2023, the commission's last remaining founding member, prominent German Jesuit priest Hans Zollner, resigned expressing concerns over "responsibility, compliance, accountability and transparency".

Turning point in Chile

Pope Francis' trip in January 2018 to Chile, where a clerical paedophilia scandal had caused outrage, was a turning point. Francis initially defended a Chilean bishop against allegations he covered up the crimes of an elderly priest, demanding the accusers show proof of his guilt. He later admitted making "grave mistakes" in the case -- a first for a pope. He summoned all of Chile's bishops to the Vatican, after which they all submitted their resignations.

McCarrick affair

In February 2019, in a historic first, Pope Francis defrocked former US cardinal Theodore McCarrick after he was found guilty by a Vatican court of sexually abusing a teenager in the 1970s. McCarrick had been known for having sex with adult seminarians, and the year before, the Vatican's former ambassador to the US, Carlo Maria Vigano, had accused Pope Francis of ignoring years of allegations against McCarrick.

A Vatican report in 2020 acknowledged errors by the Catholic hierarchy and found former pope John Paul II ignored advice against promoting McCarrick, but largely absolved Francis.