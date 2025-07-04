ETV Bharat / international

Civil Servants Revolt, Hasina Convicted: Bangladesh Faces Crisis Of Confidence

New Delhi: Bangladesh is witnessing a perfect storm of political and social unrest, as widespread protests by civil servants and educators rock the interim administration, even as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faces mounting legal troubles.

With the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) earlier this week convicting Hasina in absentia for contempt and dozens of more cases pending against her, the nation finds itself navigating a volatile transition. The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, formed after the dramatic ouster of Hasina in August 2024, is struggling to balance calls for justice with growing public discontent.

Nationwide bureaucratic strikes erupted in late May and June 2025, triggered by a controversial ordinance under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of the interim government. Government employees, including customs officers at Chittagong Port, protested the law allowing dismissal without due process - and primary school teachers soon joined, calling for salary hikes and job protection.

On May 12, the interim government issued a presidential ordinance dissolving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and creating two new divisions - the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division - to separate tax policy and collection functions. The ordinance was published late at night, without sharing the NBR Reform Committee’s recommendations publicly, causing alarm among tax officials.

These new rules allow general‐admin cadre officers - rather than revenue‐cadre specialists - to lead the divisions, threatening revenue‐service professionals’ influence.

This sparked protests led by the NBR Reform Unity Council, an association of Customs, VAT, and Income Tax officials. Their core demands are: immediate repeal of the ordinance dissolving the NBR; removal of the current NBR chairman, Md Abdur Rahman Khan; release of the NBR Reform Committee’s report to ensure transparency; meaningful stakeholder consultation before any structural reform. They emphasise they’re not opposed to bifurcation in principle, but insist it be done with expert input and fairness.

The protests unfolded with sit-ins and pen-down strikes across tax, customs, and VAT offices from the middle of May. By late May, the protests escalated to full strikes and threats to pause all trade operations, excluding minimal passenger services.

Towards the end of June, a two-day nationwide strike halted customs, crippling the Chittagong Port and other critical nodes.

On June 29–30, the government declared the NBR roles essential services, ordered officials back to work and deployed the police and military. On June 31, under pressure from business leaders and warnings from the Finance Ministry, the NBR Reform Council suspended the strike. The government established a five-member advisory committee to review reforms.

After the protest was called off on Sunday night, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed urged NBR officials and staff to continue working without fear. However, according to a report in the Prothom Alo news website, that assurance has yet to be reflected in reality. Forced retirements, dismissals, and transfers are continuing.