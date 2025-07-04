Civil Servants Revolt, Hasina Convicted: Bangladesh Faces Crisis Of Confidence

New Delhi: Bangladesh is witnessing a perfect storm of political and social unrest, as widespread protests by civil servants and educators rock the interim administration, even as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faces mounting legal troubles.
With the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) earlier this week convicting Hasina in absentia for contempt and dozens of more cases pending against her, the nation finds itself navigating a volatile transition. The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, formed after the dramatic ouster of Hasina in August 2024, is struggling to balance calls for justice with growing public discontent.
Nationwide bureaucratic strikes erupted in late May and June 2025, triggered by a controversial ordinance under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of the interim government. Government employees, including customs officers at Chittagong Port, protested the law allowing dismissal without due process - and primary school teachers soon joined, calling for salary hikes and job protection.
On May 12, the interim government issued a presidential ordinance dissolving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and creating two new divisions - the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division - to separate tax policy and collection functions. The ordinance was published late at night, without sharing the NBR Reform Committee’s recommendations publicly, causing alarm among tax officials.
These new rules allow general‐admin cadre officers - rather than revenue‐cadre specialists - to lead the divisions, threatening revenue‐service professionals’ influence.
This sparked protests led by the NBR Reform Unity Council, an association of Customs, VAT, and Income Tax officials. Their core demands are: immediate repeal of the ordinance dissolving the NBR; removal of the current NBR chairman, Md Abdur Rahman Khan; release of the NBR Reform Committee’s report to ensure transparency; meaningful stakeholder consultation before any structural reform. They emphasise they’re not opposed to bifurcation in principle, but insist it be done with expert input and fairness.
The protests unfolded with sit-ins and pen-down strikes across tax, customs, and VAT offices from the middle of May. By late May, the protests escalated to full strikes and threats to pause all trade operations, excluding minimal passenger services.
Towards the end of June, a two-day nationwide strike halted customs, crippling the Chittagong Port and other critical nodes.
On June 29–30, the government declared the NBR roles essential services, ordered officials back to work and deployed the police and military. On June 31, under pressure from business leaders and warnings from the Finance Ministry, the NBR Reform Council suspended the strike. The government established a five-member advisory committee to review reforms.
After the protest was called off on Sunday night, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed urged NBR officials and staff to continue working without fear. However, according to a report in the Prothom Alo news website, that assurance has yet to be reflected in reality. Forced retirements, dismissals, and transfers are continuing.
“On Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched investigations against five more individuals, including two NBR commissioners,” the report stated. “According to an ACC press release, those under investigation include Md. Kamruzzaman, Commissioner of Benapole Customs House; Kazi Mohammad Ziauddin, Commissioner of Dhaka East Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate; Shehela Siddika, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax; Md. Mamun Mia, Deputy Tax Commissioner; and Lokman Ahmed, Tax Inspector.”
According to the report, over the past five days, the ACC has initiated investigations against 16 NBR officials, including two members of the board. Most of those under investigation were directly involved in the movement. Since the protest ended, three NBR members and one commissioner have been sent into forced retirement, while the Commissioner of Chittagong Customs House has been temporarily suspended for halting operations.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the ICT sentenced former Prime Minister Hasina in absentia to six months in jail for contempt of court. This marks her first formal conviction since going into exile in India in August 2024, initiating trial proceedings on crimes against humanity. Multiple ICT cases continue - with additional complaints filed involving charges of genocide and systematic attacks in student protests and internet blackouts. Trials are expected to conclude within a year.
The 2024 “July Revolution” began as a student-led protest over public-sector quotas, escalating into nationwide unrest. A deadly crackdown led to Hasina’s resignation and flight to India on August 5, 2024, creating a constitutional vacuum.
Nobel laureate Yunus was swiftly appointed as Chief Adviser of the newly installed interim government. His government moved to ban the Awami League (Hasina’s party), freeze assets, suspend party registration, and open ICT cases - actions defended as necessary for rule-of-law reform.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Khaleda Zia, is demanding general elections by December 2025. Supporters have mobilised large rallies, asserting that election delays risk legitimacy. The interim government says polls will occur in April 2026.
The ICT trials are seen by Yunus as critical to confronting past abuses. Meanwhile, critics - including human rights groups and the Awami League —contend it’s a politically motivated purge.
Economic strain, thanks to strikes and investor concerns, combined with civil unrest and growing Islamist influence, is creating a volatile environment for the interim authority. Pressure from the BNP, teachers, bureaucrats, and the military is mounting for a clear electoral calendar, while Yunus’s acceptance of April 2026 polls is seen by opponents as too far off. Besides trials, Yunus is pushing civil service and election law reforms to restore public trust - though the pace and methods have sparked opposition.
To sum up, Bangladesh is navigating an uneasy transition. The interim regime is undertaking measures that simultaneously reflect a bid for justice and a path fraught with legitimacy concerns. The public sector unrest and opposing political forces highlight pressures on the government. The timing and fairness of upcoming elections will be critical in shaping whether Bangladesh rebuilds stable democratic norms - or remains locked in deep division.