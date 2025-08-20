ETV Bharat / international

City Girls Snub Traditional Hindu Face Tattoos In Pakistan

Umerkot: Grinding charcoal with a few drops of goat's milk, 60-year-old Basran Jogi peers at the faces of two small Pakistani sisters preparing for their first tattoos. The practice of elder women needling delicate shapes onto the faces, hands, and arms of younger generations stretches back centuries in the Hindu villages that dot the southern border with India.

"First draw two straight lines between the eyebrows," Jogi instructs her friend poised with a sewing needle.

"Now insert the needle along the lines – but slowly, until it bleeds."

Six-year-old Pooja barely winces as dotted circles and triangles are tattooed onto her chin and forehead.

On the outskirts of the rural town of Umerkot in Sindh province, her seven-year-old sister Champa declares eagerly beside her that "I am ready too".

In recent years, however, as rural Hindu communities in Muslim-majority Pakistan become more connected to nearby cities, many young women have opted out of the "old ways".

"These signs set us apart from others," said 20-year-old Durga Prem, a computer science student who grew up in the nearby city of Badin.

"Our generation doesn't like them anymore. In the age of social media, young girls avoid facial tattoos because they think these marks will make them look different or unattractive."

Her sister Mumta has also refused to accept the tattoos that mark their mother and grandmothers.

"But if we were still in the village, we might have had these marks on our faces or arms," she reflects.

Ward off evil spirits

Just two percent of Pakistan's 240 million people are Hindu, and the majority live in rural areas of southern Sindh province.