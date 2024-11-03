ETV Bharat / international

Chinese Scholars Highlight Ramayan's Footprints In China Buried In Buddhist Texts

Beijing: China has had footprints of the stories of Ramayana cloaked in Buddhist scriptures for centuries, scholars here have said, bringing to the fore perhaps for the first time, the influence of Hinduism in the country's checkered history.

At a symposium on “Ramayana- A Timeless Guide” organised by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday, a host of Chinese scholars associated with longstanding research on religious influences, made candid presentations tracing the historical routes through which Ramayana reached China and its influence on Chinese art and literature.

“As a classic intertwining the religious and the secular world, the influence of Ramayana has grown ever more significantly through cross-cultural transmission,” Dr Jiang Jingkui, Professor and Dean of the Institute for International and Area Studies of Tsinghua University said.

“China, too, has absorbed elements of this epic, which not only left traces in Chinese (majority) Han culture but was also reinterpreted and given new meaning in Chinese Xizang (Tibetan) culture,” he said. China officially refers to Tibet as Xizang. “This cultural migration and adaptation demonstrate the openness and flexibility of Ramayana as a classic and worldly text,” Jiang said.

The earliest content related to Ramayana in China was introduced into the Han cultural sphere, primarily through Buddhist scriptures, he said. While it was not fully incorporated as a complete work into the Han cultural sphere, parts of the epic were incorporated into Buddhist scriptures, he said, citing Chinese translations of Buddhist scripts in which “key figures such as Dasharatha and Hanuman were noted as Buddhist characters”.

“A famous example is that Hanuman was transformed into a Monkey King who obeyed Buddhist teachings, blending into classic Buddhist moral narratives,” Jiang said.

The Monkey King with human characteristics called Sun Wukong, has remained forages in the best-loved and most enduring Chinese literature and folklore.

In his presentation, Pro Liu Jian of the National Institute of International Strategies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said many Chinese scholars agree that Sun Wukong can be traced to Hanuman, though some scholars say he is a “domestic product”.

“Chinese scholars generally agree that the image of Sun Wukong comes from that of Hanuman. Therefore, Sun Wukong is not a domestic product, but a character from India,” he asserted.

Speaking on the topic ‘Footsteps of Ram in China', Prof Qiu Yonghuai, Chief expert and Deputy Director of China Centre for South Asian Studies of Sichuan University, in her presentation displayed photos of a wide variety of different Hindu deities in the museum Quanzhou, in China’s Fujian province.