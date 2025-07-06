ETV Bharat / international

Chinese President Xi's Move To Share Power Fuels Speculation About His Political Future

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping, widely regarded as a leader for life, is beginning to delegate authority to key organs of the ruling Communist Party, a first in his over 12-year rule.

Xi's move sparked speculation that he may be laying the groundwork for an orderly power transition or scaling back his role in preparation for possible retirement.

Speculation about Xi's power transition was rife after state-run Xinhua news agency recently reported that the powerful 24-member Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) in its meeting on Jun 30 reviewed a set of new regulations on the work of the party's institutions.

The meeting presided over by Xi himself stressed that the regulations will further standardise the establishment, responsibilities, and operations of the CPC Central Committee's decision-making, deliberative, and coordinating institutions.

Such institutions should exercise more effective leadership and coordination over major tasks and focus on planning, discussing, and overseeing major tasks, the Xinhua report said.

While the overseas Chinese dissident community in recent months was abuzz with speculation of a power struggle within the secretive and tightly controlled CPC, a China-based political analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity said the regulations on these party bodies could hint at preparations for Xi's retirement.

“The rules may be set up to regulate the bodies because it's a key time for power transition,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Sunday quoted the analyst as saying.

Other experts, however, averred that Xi, regarded as the most powerful leader after CPC founder Mao Zedong, maybe delegating some powers to focus on larger issues.

“It does seem that Xi might pay less attention to day-to-day details, which necessitates a policing mechanism to ensure that his policy priorities are still being carried out by lower-level officials,” Victor Shih, a specialist in Chinese elite politics and finance at the University of California San Diego, told the Post.