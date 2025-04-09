ETV Bharat / international

Xi Pledges To Strengthen Ties With Neighbours Amid Trump’s Tariff War With China

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged to strengthen the strategic relationships with neighbouring countries by “appropriately” managing differences and enhancing supply chain ties as China's tariff war with the US escalated.

In his first public speech after US President Donald Trump’s steep global hike of tariffs, especially targeting China with 104 per cent on Chinese exports to America, Xi called for building a community with a shared future with neighbouring countries and striving to open new ground for China's neighbourhood work, state media reported.

Xi made the remarks at a central conference on work related to neighbouring countries, which was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday. Trump’s additional 50 per cent tariff, taking the overall levies against the Chinese exports to the US to 104 per cent, kicked in on Wednesday.

China vowed to fight to the end if Trump pursued the tariff measures. As its relations with the US became increasingly strained, China recently wound down border tensions with India and sought to improve its relations with other neighbours like Japan and South Korea, bracing for tough times under Trump’s presidency on trade and strategic fronts.