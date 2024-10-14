ETV Bharat / international

Chinese Premier Arrives in Pakistan for SCO Meet, Will Bolster Cooperation on CPEC

Islamabad: Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Monday arrived for a four-day visit during which he will attend the SCO summit and hold bilateral meetings with Pakistan leaders on several issues, including the strategic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

This is the first visit by any Chinese premier to Pakistan in 11 years and comes on the back of recent attacks on Chinese nationals working on infrastructure projects in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received Li along with cabinet ministers at the Nur Khan airbase at Rawalpindi near here.

Li and other foreign leaders will attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier there were speculations about Li's participation in the wake of the killing of two Chinese workers in a suicide attack in Karachi and the ongoing agitation by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for the release of its jailed leader and former premier Imran Khan.

State-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported ahead of Li's visit that he would be meeting Pakistan's civil and military leadership and attending the SCO summit during his October 14 to 17 visit.

Sharif and Li will lead their respective delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations, including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the USD 60 billion CPEC. The two sides will also discuss regional and global developments.