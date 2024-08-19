ETV Bharat / international

Chinese, Philippine Ships 'Collide' In Disputed South China Sea

A Chinese Coast Guard ship, right, uses its water cannons on a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, as it approaches Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea, Dec. 9, 2023. ( AP )

Beijing: Chinese and Philippine vessels "collided" Monday during a confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, Beijing's coast guard said.

China and the Philippines have had repeated confrontations in the vital waterway in recent months, including around a warship grounded years ago by Manila on the contested Second Thomas Shoal that now hosts a garrison.

Beijing has continued to press its claims to almost the entire South China Sea despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no legal basis. China Coast Guard spokesperson Geng Yu said a Philippine vessel had "deliberately collided" with a Chinese ship early Monday.

"Philippine Coast Guard vessels... illegally entered the waters near the Xianbin Reef in the Nansha Islands without permission from the Chinese government," Geng said, using the Chinese names for the Sabina Shoal and the Spratly Islands. "The China Coast Guard took control measures against the Philippine vessels in accordance with the law," Geng added.

Footage purporting to show the incident attributed to the Chinese coast guard and shared by state broadcaster CCTV showed one ship, identified as a Philippine vessel by the Chinese side, apparently running into the left side of a Chinese ship before moving on. Another 15-second clip appears to show the Chinese vessel making contact with the rear of the Philippine ship. CCTV said the Philippine ship made a "sudden change of direction" and caused the crash.

The coast guard spokesperson accused Philippine vessels of acting "in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, resulting in a glancing collision". "We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately cease its infringement and provocations," Geng said.

Philippines says two of its ships damaged in collisions