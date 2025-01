ETV Bharat / international

India, China Should Commit Themselves To Mutual Understanding Rather Than Mutual Suspicion, Says Chinese FM Wang As He Meets FS Misri

Beijing: India and China should meet each other halfway and commit themselves to mutual understanding rather than mutual suspicion, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday as he met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri here. Misri is here on a two-day visit for talks with Chinese officials to improve India-China relations, in the second such high-profile visit from India to China in less than one-and-a-half months.

In his meeting with Misri, Wang said that since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia last year, the two sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carried out active interactions at all levels and accelerated the process of improving China-India relations, said a press release issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here.

"The two sides should seize the opportunity, meet each other halfway, explore more substantive measures, and commit to mutual understanding, mutual support, and mutual achievement, rather than mutual suspicion, mutual alienation, and mutual consumption," Wang said. The improvement and development of China-India relations is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, is conducive to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the global South countries, he said.

Good relations between India and China are also conducive to making contributions to the peace, stability, development and prosperity of the two ancient civilizations in Asia and the world, Wang said. Besides being the Foreign Minister, Wang is a member of the powerful political bureau of the ruling Communist Party and China's Special Representative for the India-China border mechanism.