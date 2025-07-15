ETV Bharat / international

Chinese Economy Grows At A 5.2 Pc Annual Pace In April-June Quarter Despite Trade War

The government said Tuesday China's economy grew 5.2 per cent in the second quarter of the year despite trade war pressures.

People take escalators as shoppers, at right downstairs, select clothing at a fashion boutique store inside a shopping mall, in Beijing on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
People take escalators as shoppers, at right downstairs, select clothing at a fashion boutique store inside a shopping mall, in Beijing on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 15, 2025 at 8:08 AM IST

Beijing: China's economy slowed in the last quarter as President Donald Trump’s trade war escalated, but it still expanded at a robust 5.2% pace, the government said Tuesday.

That compares with 5.4% annual growth in January-March. The government said Tuesday that in quarterly terms, the world’s second-largest economy expanded by 1.1%. In the first half of the year, the Chinese economy grew at a 5.3% annual pace.

A key factor was strong exports. On Monday, China reported that its exports accelerated in June, rising 5.8% from a year earlier, up from a 4.8% increase in May. A reprieve on the painfully high tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States prompted a rush of orders by companies and consumers as the two sides resumed trade talks. Chinese companies also have expanded exports to and offshore manufacturing in other countries, helping to offset the impact of higher tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

“Generally speaking, with the more proactive and effective macro policies taking effect ... the national economy maintained steady growth with good momentum, showcasing strong resilience and vitality,” the report by the National Bureau of Statistics said. However, a 0.1% decline in consumer prices in the first half of 2025 showed continuing weakness in domestic demand, a long-term challenge for the ruling communist party.

