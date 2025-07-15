ETV Bharat / international

Chinese Economy Grows At A 5.2 Pc Annual Pace In April-June Quarter Despite Trade War

People take escalators as shoppers, at right downstairs, select clothing at a fashion boutique store inside a shopping mall, in Beijing on Sunday, July 13, 2025. ( AP )

Beijing: China's economy slowed in the last quarter as President Donald Trump’s trade war escalated, but it still expanded at a robust 5.2% pace, the government said Tuesday.

That compares with 5.4% annual growth in January-March. The government said Tuesday that in quarterly terms, the world’s second-largest economy expanded by 1.1%. In the first half of the year, the Chinese economy grew at a 5.3% annual pace.

A key factor was strong exports. On Monday, China reported that its exports accelerated in June, rising 5.8% from a year earlier, up from a 4.8% increase in May. A reprieve on the painfully high tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States prompted a rush of orders by companies and consumers as the two sides resumed trade talks. Chinese companies also have expanded exports to and offshore manufacturing in other countries, helping to offset the impact of higher tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.