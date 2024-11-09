ETV Bharat / international

China's Rs 30 Million Help To Sri Lanka For Reconstruction Of Homes Damaged Due To Natural Disasters

Sri Lanka saw two rounds of massive flooding this year with over two dozen deaths and the displacement of over 50,000 people across the country.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Colombo: China has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 30 million to compensate for damage caused due to natural disasters from January to October this year, the government said on Saturday.

Furthermore, material assistance worth 10 million Yuan is expected from China under the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Programme, a statement from the President's Media Division (PMD) said. Sri Lanka saw two rounds of massive flooding this year with over two dozen deaths and the displacement of more than 50,000 people across the country.

The Chinese financial assistance totalling approximately Rs 30 million has been forwarded to the Treasury, the PMD said. Earlier on October 30, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka handed over USD 1,00,000 (approximately LKR 30 million) and relief material worth LKR 400 million as “aid on flood relief” to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In addition, the Department of National Budget has allocated further financial provisions to the Ministry of Defence for the reconstruction of homes affected by the disasters.

These additional provisions were necessary because the 2024 budget did not include adequate funds to address the needs of disaster victims, it added. Steps have been taken to ensure timely disbursement of compensation for damaged homes and properties, as well as the swift completion of reconstruction and renovation efforts, through the Disaster Relief and Monitoring Project, it added.

According to the Climate Change Knowledge Portal of the World Bank, the most frequent natural hazards that impact Sri Lanka are droughts, floods, landslides, cyclones, and coastal erosion.

