China's Mega-Dam In Tibet: Why India Will Watch Warily

New Delhi: China’s announcement of the start of construction of a mega dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River, known as the Brahmaputra in India, marks a major escalation in Beijing’s upper-riparian ambitions. India now faces the prospect of reduced transparency and increased unpredictability in the flow of the Brahmaputra River. This development underscores the urgent need for a robust bilateral water-sharing framework, something that has long eluded the two Asian giants.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced Saturday the start of the construction of the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, announced while attending a groundbreaking ceremony in Nyingchi City in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

The event took place at the dam site of Nyingchi’s Mainling hydropower station. Representatives from various organisations, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Power Construction Corporation of China, spoke at the ceremony. It was also attended by members of an expert advisory committee for the construction of the hydropower project, as well as representatives of residents.

The project will consist of five cascade hydropower stations, with a total investment estimated at around 1.2 trillion yuan (about $167.8 billion). This development comes days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to China, during the course of which he met the Chinese leadership and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar had underlined the need for cooperation on trans-border rivers, including the resumption of the provision of hydrological data by the Chinese side.

In December last year, the Chinese government approved the construction of the dam on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River. The dam is expected to be the world's largest hydroelectric project when completed and will produce nearly 300 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually. That means it will generate three times the power of the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River, also in China, which is currently the world’s largest hydroelectric project.

Though the massive project was included in China’s 14th five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, it was only on December 25 last year that Beijing approved its construction, sparking concerns among experts in India and Bangladesh, countries through which the Brahmaputra flows.

China claims that by building the mega dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River, it will achieve net carbon neutrality by 2060. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China’s hydropower development in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River “aims to speed up developing clean energy and respond to climate change and extreme hydrological disasters.”

The river originates at Angsi Glacier in western Tibet, southeast of Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. It later forms the South Tibet Valley and Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon and then enters Arunachal Pradesh in India, where it is known as Siang. The river becomes far wider from Arunachal Pradesh. Once the river reaches Assam, it is joined by the Dibang and Lohit tributaries and is known as the Brahmaputra. From Assam, the Brahmaputra flows into Bangladesh.

The river comes to be known as Jamuna when another tributary, the Teesta, flows into the Brahmaputra. Further downstream, the Jamuna flows into the Ganga and is known as the Padma thereafter. The main body of the Padma reaches its confluence with the Meghna River near Chandpur in Bangladesh. It then enters the Bay of Bengal through the Meghna estuary and lesser channels flowing through the delta.

At a media briefing in January this year, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that as a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, India consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, its views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega-projects on rivers in their territory.