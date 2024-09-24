ETV Bharat / international

China's Central Bank Cuts Bank Reserve Rates, Pledges Other Moves to Help the Economy

Beijing (China): The Chinese central bank announced Tuesday a slew of measures aimed at reviving the sluggish economy by tackling a downturn in the property sector.

People's Bank of China Gov. Pan Gongsheng said the reserve requirement for banks would be cut by 0.5 percentage points and that the central bank would follow up with further cuts.

The central bank plans new policies to support the stable development of the stock market, he told reporters.