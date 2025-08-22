ETV Bharat / international

China's Wang Meets Pak Army Chief Munir; Discusses Regional Security, Counter-Terrorism

In this military handout photograph taken and released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on August 22, 2025, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (L) and Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir (R) greet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) upon his arrival for a meeting in Rawalpindi. Wang is due in Pakistan until Friday and will meet with Dar for the sixth round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, China's foreign ministry said on August 19. ( AFP )

Islamabad: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and discussed regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.

Wang, who arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to attend the 6th round of the Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari and reaffirmed China's commitment to working with Pakistan to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

China expressed "steadfast support” for the sovereignty and development of Pakistan as the two sides agreed to strengthen their “all-weather strategic partnership”, the army said in a statement on Friday.

It said that discussions between Army chief Munir and Foreign Minister Wang focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest. “Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums,” it said.

“Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development,” it said. Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support. Their meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, the army said.