China's Wang Meets Pak Army Chief Munir; Discusses Regional Security, Counter-Terrorism

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Pakistan to attend the 6th round of the Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad.

China's Wang Meets Pak Army Chief Munir; Discusses Regional Security, Counter-Terrorism
In this military handout photograph taken and released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on August 22, 2025, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (L) and Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir (R) greet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) upon his arrival for a meeting in Rawalpindi.
By PTI

Published : August 22, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST

Islamabad: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and discussed regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.

Wang, who arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to attend the 6th round of the Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari and reaffirmed China's commitment to working with Pakistan to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

China expressed "steadfast support” for the sovereignty and development of Pakistan as the two sides agreed to strengthen their “all-weather strategic partnership”, the army said in a statement on Friday.

It said that discussions between Army chief Munir and Foreign Minister Wang focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest. “Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums,” it said.

“Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development,” it said. Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support. Their meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, the army said.

Last month, Munir visited China, where he met Vice President Han Zeng, Wang and top military brass, but not President Xi Jinping, unlike his predecessor Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. On Thursday, Wang and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held strategic consultations to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Wang arrived in Islamabad from Kabul, where he took part in a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Afghanistan and Pakistan. The three sides agreed to expand cooperation in multiple fields, including the extension of the CPEC to Kabul.

This is Wang's second visit to Pakistan in three years, and the latest high-level exchange between the two countries following recent bilateral meetings and visits.

Earlier this week, Wang visited New Delhi, where he held talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and attended the 24th round of Special Representatives boundary talks with NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday.

