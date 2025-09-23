ETV Bharat / international

China’s Top Defence Scientist Held For Corruption

Beijing: A top Chinese scientist, who specialised in developing semiconductor chips for weapon systems, has been detained by anti-corruption authorities, his company Zhejiang Great Microwave Technology said.

The company said in a statement it had “learned on September 21 from the family of Yu Faxin, the company’s actual controller and chairman, that Yu has been subjected to detention measures by the Supervisory Commission of Huangshi”, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

Yu is also a distinguished professor at Zhejiang University’s School of Aeronautics and Astronautics in Hangzhou. He is an expert in microwave and millimetre-wave radio frequency technology and has overcome technical hurdles in the areas of communication, navigation and radar tech, according to the Post report.

Yu also works on process technology for semiconductor materials, including gallium nitride and gallium arsenide compounds, according to the university. Since he took over power in 2012, President Xi Jinping, who heads the ruling Communist Party, the military and the Presidency, has continuously carried out an anti-corruption campaign purging, punishing and sacking scores of generals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

China’s parliament on Friday expelled four top PLA generals as part of a widening campaign against corruption in the military ranks. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress- China’s parliament- announced that the generals had been dismissed as deputies of the House.

The Great Microwave Technology’s statement said, while Yu was “temporarily unable to fulfil his responsibilities as the chairman”, the company would operate as normal with “other directors and senior management performing their duties normally”. The statement did not give further details.