ETV Bharat / international

China To Commission Third Aircraft Carrier 'Fujian' Later This Year: Official Media

Beijing: China plans to operationalise its third aircraft carrier 'Fujian' this year as it has completed nearly three years of sea trials, setting the stage for the Chinese navy for the first time to operate three carrier groups, official media reported on Tuesday.

Fujian, stated to be China's most advanced aircraft carrier possessing the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) similar to that of the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford, was launched in 2024 and since then completed multiple sea trials, accumulating more than 100 days of sea trials.

The entry of the carrier with more than 80,000 tons carrying a wide variety of carrier-borne aircraft, including fighter jets, early warning aircraft, anti-submarine aircraft and drones will enable China to enter a new era of three aircraft carriers, state-run CCTV reported.

The official daily, Global Times, quoted Wei Dongxu, a Chinese military affairs commentator, as saying that Fujian has been making steady progress in sea trials, and is expected to be commissioned within this year.

China currently has two aircraft carriers in operation - the Liaoning, a refit of the Soviet-era ship commissioned in 2012, and Shandong, which is an indigenously built 2nd aircraft carrier commissioned in 2019.