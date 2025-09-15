ETV Bharat / international

China Terms As 'Bullying' US Call To G7, NATO To Impose Tariffs For Importing Russian Oil; Warns Of Countermeasures

FILE - American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw on Sept. 16, 2018, in Beijing. ( AP )

Beijing: Beijing on Monday described the US call to G7 and NATO countries to impose tariffs against China and other countries importing Russian oil as a "typical act of unilateral bullying" and "economic coercion", and threatened countermeasures if Washington’s call is heeded. China’s rejection of the US push came even as the Chinese and US delegations reconvened in Spain on Monday for the second day of their talks on economic and trade issues.

At a regular news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China’s normal economic and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia, is legitimate, lawful, and above reproach.

He made the remarks when asked to comment on reports that the US has asked G7 and NATO members to collectively impose additional tariffs on China for purchasing Russian oil to pressure Beijing to play a role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The US move is a typical act of unilateral bullying and economic coercion, which seriously undermines international trade rules and threatens the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains,” Lin said.

"Facts have proven that coercion and pressure are unpopular and will not solve the problem. China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out,” he said.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said NATO countries should impose 50 to 100 per cent tariffs on China and stop buying oil from Russia to help end the Ukraine conflict.

On the same day, Treasury Secretary Bessent, during a call with G7 finance ministers, reiterated President Trump's call to the bloc's partners about joining the US in imposing tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia to end the war in Ukraine.