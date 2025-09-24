ETV Bharat / international

China Steps Into Spotlight At UN Climate Talks

Suzhou: China's emissions-cutting pledge is poised to take center stage at a United Nations climate meeting Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering -- if predictable -- broadside against the science surrounding planet-warming fossil fuels.

Some 118 nations will outline plans to curb global warming, which is driving disasters worldwide -- from catastrophic floods in Pakistan to raging wildfires in Spain -- even as many continue expanding oil and gas operations. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will open the gathering at UN headquarters in New York.

His country -- responsible for about 30 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions from its factories, power plants, vehicles and more -- is expected to deliver a crucial update: its 2035 emissions-cutting target.

China has never committed to reducing carbon dioxide outright. Instead, it pledged to peak emissions before 2030 -- a goal it appears set to meet five years early thanks to rapid growth in solar energy and electric cars.

Most wealthy nations, historically the biggest contributors to warming, peaked decades ago but still lack credible plans to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. "All eyes will be on China," Li Shuo, an expert at the Asia Society think tank who is well-connected in Beijing, told AFP.

Under promise, over deliver

He expects a "single digit to low double digit" percentage reduction commitment over the next decade, similar to the pace the United States and European Union achieved in the ten years after their own peaks.

That trajectory would fall well short of what is needed to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels -- the target set by the 2015 Paris Agreement to avoid the worst climate catastrophes.