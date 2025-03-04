ETV Bharat / international

China Slaps Extra Tariffs Of Up To 15% On Imports Of Major US Farm Exports, Including Soy and Beef

Beijing: China announced on Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key US farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef, and also expand controls on doing business with US companies.

The tariffs announced by the Commerce Ministry are due to take effect on March 10. They followed U.S. President Donald Trump's order to raise tariffs on imports of Chinese products to 20% across the board. Those took effect on Tuesday.

Imports of U.S. grown chicken, wheat, corn and cotton will face an extra 15% tariff, it said. The tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafood, fruit, vegetables and dairy products will be increased by 10%.

Also Tuesday, Beijing placed 10 more U.S. firms on its unreliable entity list, which would bar them from engaging in China-related import or export activities and from making new investments in the country.

The firms listed are TCOM, Limited Partnership; Stick Rudder Enterprises LLC; Teledyne Brown Engineering; Huntington Ingalls Industries; S3 AeroDefense; Cubic Corporation; TextOre; ACT1 Federal; Exovera and Planate Management Group.

The addition of the 10 companies comes after China last mont,h added two firms, fashion company PVH Group and biotechnology company Illumina, to the unreliable entities list.