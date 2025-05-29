ETV Bharat / international

China Slams 'Unreasonable' US Decision To Revoke Student Visas

Beijing: Beijing criticised the US decision to "unreasonably" revoke the visas of Chinese students, saying on Thursday it had lodged protests with Washington following the announcement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The US has unreasonably cancelled Chinese students' visas under the pretext of ideology and national rights," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said. "China firmly opposes this and has lodged representations with the US."

President Donald Trump's administration vowed a day earlier to revoke the visas of Chinese students, one of the largest sources of revenue for US universities.

Rubio said the United States would "aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields".